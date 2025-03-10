MDT to hold open house in Kalispell to discuss highway 93 access plan

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on Tuesday, March 11, to provide information on the US Highway 93 Kalispell-Whitefish Access Plan.

The open house will provide information on safety plans for access points, like entrances or exits, such as driveways or intersections along the Highway 93 corridor between Kalispell and Whitefish.

Different access management plans will be displayed as well as goals and objectives with opportunities for public feedback.

The open house runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Easthaven Baptist Church on Whitefish Stage Road in Kalispell.

Click here to learn more about the access plan.