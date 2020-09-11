MDT to propose alternatives for dangerous intersection at Smith Valley School

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will hold an open house on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 in Kalispell discussing improvements for a dangerous intersection in front of Smith Valley School.

Transportation officials will hold one-on-one meetings with community residents showcasing four intersection alternatives for Batavia Lane and US Highway 2 West. The alternatives range from major traffic signal reconstruction and raised medians to even a single-lane roundabout.

The current speed limit at the intersection is 45 mph and transportation officials have deemed the area to be at high-risk for severe crashes. MDT construction engineer John Schmidt says they are looking for public feedback to make the safest decision possible.

“We want to come back to the public and set up these meetings and get a chance to visit with everybody again and really not rush a decision, but use our best engineering judgment and what feedback we’re getting to make a really informed decision,” said Schmidt.

MDT research shows almost 2,000 vehicles travel on Batavia Lane each day.

One-to-one meetings will be held on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Kalispell. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, appointment reservations are required for one-to-one meetings. Residents are asked to reserve a spot no later than Monday, Sept. 14.

Call (406) 207-4484 or email kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com to register for an appointment.