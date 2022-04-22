MDT to restart Kalispell area road project

KALISPELL - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is putting the finishing touches on the installation of low noise centerline rumble strips on highways across Western Montana.

Crews will soon be returning to finish roadway painting. MDT says the work should only take about a week and will be on stretches of US Highway 93 North of Whitefish to the Canadian border, and on Montana Highway 37 from the junction with US Highway 93 to Libby.

Crews have installed low noise centerline rumble strips in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli, and Sanders counties on undivided highways with speed limits higher than 45 mph. Lake, Ravalli, and Sanders counties also saw roadside improvement work, with MDT updating signs and shoulder rumble strips. Additional information can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/missoulaclrs/.

MDT notes the low noise centerline rumble strips are designed to prevent crashes by producing noise and vibration inside the vehicle and are less disruptive to motorcyclists and passing vehicles than traditional rumble strips.

Visit the project website to learn more at: http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/missoulaclrs.

From the KPAX archive: Dennis Bragg reports on the project on May 5, 2021: