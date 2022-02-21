Meetings planned to discuss southern end of Kalispell Bypass

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and KLJ Engineering will unveil plans for the southern end of the Kalispell Bypass during open house events Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four design concepts regarding the US 93 and Basecamp Drive intersections will be unveiled. The concepts are based on a crash analysis and multiple traffic studies.

MDT and KLJ are seeking public comments on the intersection before making a final design concept decision.

KLJ Engineering Design Project Manager Dillon McLain says the current intersection can’t handle the population growth and increase in traffic in the Flathead Valley.

“Currently experiences some significant delays especially in the morning and evenings based upon the work schedules so, we would like to present you know really a safer and more efficient way for traffic to move through that intersection for folks to get on and off of the bypass routes,” McLain said.

The first virtual meeting will be held via Zoom Tuesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and registration is required. To register, visit: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellbypass/

An in-person open house will be held at the Hampton Inn on Highway 2 in Kalispell on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

People who are interested in regular updates -- or who cannot attend the public meeting -- can contact Becca MacLean at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.