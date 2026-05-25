KALISPELL — Memorial Day ceremonies were held across the Flathead Valley on Monday, including at the Veterans Memorial in Kalispell’s Depot Park.

The United Veterans of the Flathead Valley and VFW Post 2252 hosted the ceremony, which included tributes by Flathead veterans, an honor guard ceremony and the traditional playing of Taps.

Dozens of Flathead residents attended the ceremony honoring those who died in active military service.

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Memorial Day ceremony held in Kalispell

Kalispell resident Ronald Bauer served in the U.S. Army medical corps from 1955 to 1958.

Bauer said it is important to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, including his family members in World War II.

"I had uncles who were in World War II, and so I really appreciate the whole idea of defending our country and our freedom," Bauer said.