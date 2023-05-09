Missing 19-year-old found alive in Glacier National Park

UPDATE: 11:33 a.m. - May 9, 2023

WEST GLACIER - We are learning more about a 19-year-old man who's been found alive after being repotted missing in Glacier National Park.

Park officials say Two Bear Air located Matthew Read, who is from Dexter, Michigan, at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature in heavily forested terrain and lowered a rescuer down to Read’s location and "found him somewhat responsive," according to a news release.

Read — who is in stable condition — was extricated via a 175 ft hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to Evergreen Ambulance.

Read was reported missing on Sunday, May 7 in Glacier National Park.

Reports indicate Read hiked the Huckleberry Lookout trail on Friday and reached the first saddle where he encountered a snowfield covering the trail.

He slipped into a drainage on the east side of Huckleberry Mountain and fell into chest-deep snow, losing his phone, water bottle, and shoes.

Read began going down the drainage after he realized he could not make it back up to the trail.

Read was last heard from on Friday afternoon and his vehicle was found on Sunday at the Huckleberry Lookout Trailhead after he was reported overdue to rangers.

Rangers conducted a hasty search Sunday afternoon and an expanded search began Monday morning.

"Glacier National Park would like to thank Two Bear Air, US Border Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue for assisting in the search," the release concludes.

(first report: 9:25 a.m. - May 9, 2023

