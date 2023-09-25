UPDATE: 10-year-old girl missing in Kalispell located safe

UPDATE: 9:01 a.m. - Sept. 25, 2023

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kaiya Christine Barnhouse has been canceled. Kaiya has been located and is safe. Kalispell Police Department thanks you for your assistance.

(first report: 8:45 a.m. - Sept. 25, 2023)

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of the Kalispell Police Department for Kaiya Christine Barnhouse.

Kaiya is a 10-year-old white female who is 5' tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has red and brown hair and green eyes.

Kaiya was last seen on foot at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the Kalispell Center Mall at 20 North Main Street in Kalispell.

Kaiya was wearing a black hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

According to the MEPA, Kaiya told friends she was meeting with someone named Emily. There is concern for Kaiya’s safety due to the unknown person she was meeting, her age and that her cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone with information about Kaiya Barnhouse is asked to contact the Kalispell Police Department at 406-260-4159 or call 911.

