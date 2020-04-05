Menu

Montana Department of Transportation crews will begin road work in a few roadways in Kalispell

Posted: 11:49 AM, Apr 05, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-05 13:49:54-04
With over 20,000 cars that pass through downtown daily, Kalispell has traffic and road issues despite the completion of the Kalispell Bypass. (MTN News photo)
KALISPELL — In a press release sent on Sunday, Montana Department of Transportation crews will begin road work in a few roadways in Kalispell.

Beginning Monday, April 6th, LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard will be striped as area temperatures warm.

The following locations will be affected:

  • LaSalle Road, beginning just north of the intersection with Cottonwood Road and extending 2.1 miles to just north of the Mission Mountain Railroad crossing.
  • Sunset Boulevard, beginning just north of the Washington Street intersection and continuing north 1.9 miles just past the Four Mile Drive/Grandview Drive intersection.

Crews will work on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as long as the weather permits.

If temperatures are warmer than currently forecasted, some night work may occur.

Drivers should expect slower speeds and single-lane traffic on both LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard.

