KALISPELL — In a press release sent on Sunday, Montana Department of Transportation crews will begin road work in a few roadways in Kalispell.

Beginning Monday, April 6th, LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard will be striped as area temperatures warm.

The following locations will be affected:

LaSalle Road, beginning just north of the intersection with Cottonwood Road and extending 2.1 miles to just north of the Mission Mountain Railroad crossing.

Sunset Boulevard, beginning just north of the Washington Street intersection and continuing north 1.9 miles just past the Four Mile Drive/Grandview Drive intersection.

Crews will work on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as long as the weather permits.

If temperatures are warmer than currently forecasted, some night work may occur.

Drivers should expect slower speeds and single-lane traffic on both LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard.