KALISPELL — In a press release sent on Sunday, Montana Department of Transportation crews will begin road work in a few roadways in Kalispell.
Beginning Monday, April 6th, LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard will be striped as area temperatures warm.
The following locations will be affected:
- LaSalle Road, beginning just north of the intersection with Cottonwood Road and extending 2.1 miles to just north of the Mission Mountain Railroad crossing.
- Sunset Boulevard, beginning just north of the Washington Street intersection and continuing north 1.9 miles just past the Four Mile Drive/Grandview Drive intersection.
Crews will work on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as long as the weather permits.
If temperatures are warmer than currently forecasted, some night work may occur.
Drivers should expect slower speeds and single-lane traffic on both LaSalle Road and Sunset Boulevard.