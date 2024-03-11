Montana Department of Transportation looking to install roundabout at busy Kalispell intersection

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is looking to improve an intersection near a popular Kalispell park that's known for crashes.

MDT officials are proposing a roundabout for the intersection at Woodland Avenue and 2nd Street East-Conrad Drive.

It's a busy area because it's right next to Woodland Park and only has a three-way stop.

The proposed work includes a single-lane roundabout along with improved pedestrian and cyclist crossing.

The goal is to make the intersection safer and reduce the severity of crashes.

The design will allow for better sight distances, reduced speeds in the intersection and reduce the number of conflict points within the intersection, according to MDT.

The project is funded by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program and state match funds.

MDT officials note it's expected that this change will efficiently handle traffic volumes for the next 20 years, without any further investment.

It's important to note the project is not scheduled to start until 2026.

MDT will hold two open house opportunities for the public to learn more.

The first will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 12 p.m. over Zoom.

An in-person open house is set for March 19, 2024, at Kalispell City Hall starting at 3:30 p.m.

Both of the events will cover the same information.

