Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks offer free hunter education classes

KALISPELL - With hunting season right around the corner, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is offering free hunter education classes before it’s time to venture out into the great outdoors.

Classes will be held at different locations throughout the state and are available to anyone 10 years and older.



Hunter education courses cover basic information and skills related to the safe handling of firearms as well as basic instruction in wildlife management.

The classes also cover game identification, landowner and hunter relations, hunter ethics, and Montana hunting laws and regulations.

A full list of dates, times, and locations for each class can be found here.

