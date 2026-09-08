Montana FWP office in Kalispell hosts fruit drive to reduce bear attractants

KALISPELL — This week, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Kalispell is accepting fruit donations from landowners who are gleaning or removing fruit from their properties.

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FWP office in Kalispell hosts fruit drive to reduce bear attractants

The fruit drive is an opportunity for the public to help reduce bear attractants while also supporting the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone.

In the fall, bears seek out extra calories in preparation for winter.

Fruit trees are one of the biggest attractants for bears this time of year.

“So in the fall bears enter something called hyperphagia, which is a time when they’re seeking out extra calories to prepare for hibernation, and so that can bring bears into residential areas. And fruit trees are one of the biggest attractants that bring bears into those areas,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Communication & Education Program Manager Malia Freeman.

Freeman said bears are hungry this season due in part to a small summer huckleberry crop.

She said now is the time for homeowners to reduce attractants on their property.

“Reducing attractants is going to be things like securing fruit or picking fruit, putting trash or keeping it in the house until the day of pick up, putting away bird feeders, putting away pet food and securing chickens with electric fencing, things like that,” added Freeman.

Fruit dropped off at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Kalispell will be donated to the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday through Friday, September 8-11, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

“And that organization houses bears who can no longer live in the wild because they’re food conditioned, and so it’s going to a good cause and also allowing property owners to help secure attractants around their home,” said Freeman.

Freeman said homeowners who are already experiencing bears on their property should contact Fish, Wildlife and Parks immediately.

“If anyone is experiencing any sort of bear conflict, we really recommend that the call FWP early so that our conflict specialist can get involved, provide education and help to secure those attractants to keep the bears moving along.”

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