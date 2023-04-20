Montana Transportation Commission approves motion for change on Highway 93 for alpine coaster project

LAKESIDE - A new left-hand turn lane into the alpine coaster location in Lakeside will move forward into permitting and development after the Montana Transportation Commission approved the motion unanimously at a meeting on Wednesday, April 20, 2023.

Following hundreds of public comments on the left turn lane, it was ultimately approved due to a law in the Montana Constitution stating that landowners along state highways must have reasonable access to the highway.

One person speaking in opposition commented that if the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster receives a turn lane because of the law in the Montana Constitution, turn lanes should be made for all entrances to residents along U.S. Highway 93.

People in opposition to the alpine coaster — and new turn lane — are concerned about the already congested area of U.S. Highway 93 as well as issues with entering and exiting the highway to get to their homes.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will continue to monitor the area after the turn lane is built to see traffic impacts. The Transportation Commission has asked MDT to do a study of U.S. Highway 93 in the area between Somers and Lakeside to see what can be done to alleviate traffic issues in the area in the future.

Originally posted on the Alpine Coaster website, the opening date for the attraction was set for May 25, 2023. The owners of the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster also clarified that they will not open the business until after the turn lane is completed.

