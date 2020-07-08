Montana VA offering free COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic veterans in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Montana veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System are eligible for free COVID-19 testing next week in Kalispell.

On Monday and Tuesday, asymptomatic veterans can be tested for free at the Veterans Clinic in Kalispell under Gov. Steve Bullock’s surveillance program. Veterans will be tested in their vehicle and are asked to wear proper face coverings.

Veterans who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted as soon as a positive result is confirmed.

Montana VA Chief of Staff Dr. JP Maganito says the goal is to test a high number of asymptomatic veterans. He says data collected helps medical professionals better understand how the virus spreads throughout the community.

“The goal of this is to really help with the data collection within our state, to make proper decisions as we move forward as a state in general, even as a society in general, our goal is to have as many veterans as we possibly can be able to get tested,” said Dr. Maganito.

Testing will be located at 31 Three Mile Dr. in Kalispell on July 13 from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and on July 14 from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.