Montana's Christmas village prepares for last minute holiday shoppers

BIGFORK — In Montana’s own Christmas village many are out doing last minute holiday shopping, all while supporting local businesses.

“There is a statistic for every dollar you spend in locally owned business over 82-percent stays in the community, and I think it’s even more in Bigfork," said Rebekah King, the Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

King says that support locally owned business for last minute purchase means a lot to not just the business but the community, and COVID-19 has brought out that importance.

“I think there’s definitely more of a priority in people to shop local this year which has been one good thing COVID has brought out," said King.

And one business owner believes that this has also compounded with people wanting to get out of the house, safely.

“People are getting out and getting a little stir crazy so they’re getting out and seeing people which has been nice," said SM Bradford owner Emmert Bradford.

Bradford says that the customers he has seen are happy to come to downtown Bigfork to shop.

King says that the energy in the downtown area just reitierates how the community cares for their local businesses.

“The energy downtown has been great this year, people are really focusing on shopping local, shopping small and buying really meaningful gifts, what I hope to see happen is for that to continue.”

King says that shopping local is something everyone should continue to do into the new year.

