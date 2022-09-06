Watch Now
Motorcyclist passes away following Kalispell crash

MTN News
Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 06, 2022
KALISPELL - A man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Kalispell has passed away.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle shortly after 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue EN and East Idaho Street.

The injured motorcycle rider — a 34-year-old man from Kalispell — was taken to Logan Health in critical condition, where he later passed away. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

