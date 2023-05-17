Multi-family project including affordable housing under consideration in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Planning Board will consider a multi-family project with affordable housing units during a meeting on May 18.

The proposed housing development called Whitefish Corridor Community would consist of 146 units through a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom options.

30% of the units would be deed restricted for affordable housing.

The proposal includes seven separate buildings between Colorado and Texas Avenue.

Ruis Construction out of Columbia Falls is the proposed developer.

The project will go in front of the Whitefish City Council on June 19.