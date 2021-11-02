Municipal election day in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Municipal elections are underway in Flathead County Tuesday as mail-in ballots as well as poll election votes are being tallied ahead of Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline.

City council seats, a mayoral race, and a resort tax vote are on the ballot depending on which city you reside in.

Ballot drop-off locations across the county are located at the election’s office and the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, and Columbia Falls and Whitefish City Hall.

Kalispell is the only city in Flathead County conducting a poll election option at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center building. Both the poll election and drop-off locations will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Flathead County Elections Office Manager Monica Eisenzimer said the county mailed close to 20,000 ballots to potential voters. She expects voter turnout to be similar to municipal elections of past years based on early results.

“About similar, we’ve received almost 6,000 ballots back from all three cities for absentee and then vote by mail, so it’s pretty normal,” said Eisenzimer.

