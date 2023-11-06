Municipal elections may change the makeup of city councils in Flathead County

FLATHEAD COUNTY — Municipal elections are happening across the state Tuesday, including in the Flathead where both Whitefish's resort tax and several city councils are on the ballot.

A big portion of this election is for Kalispell City Council where the makeup of the city's leadership could change.

There are races for both Whitefish and Columbia Falls city councils too.

In Whitefish, the resort tax is making another appearance before voters - this time to reallocate a portion of the funds to community housing.

Flathead voters can drop off their ballots at select locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023:

Whitefish City Hall 418 E. Second St

Columbia Falls City Hall 130 6th St. West,

Flathead County Fairgrounds 265 N Meridian Rd.

Flathead County Elections Department 290 N Main St

