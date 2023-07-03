Murdered houseless man remembered in Kalispell

KALISPELL - The Kalispell community came together over the weekend to honor the life of Scott Bryan.

The 60-year-old unhoused man was killed in an assault on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Kalispell.

A 19-year-old suspect — Kaleb Fleck — has been charged with Bryan's murder.

Bryan was an American Indian man from Eureka who had had epilepsy and cancer prior to his death.

Bryan worked as a night stocker at Smith’s grocery store and lived at the former vacationer motel in Kalispell until his health issues made it impossible to work.

He became homeless in February of this year.

The event honored Bryan with a walk from where he was murdered to the Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell.