Musician Jack Gladstone to perform free concerts in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A living legend in the Montana music world will bring his talents to Whitefish this weekend as Jack Gladstone partners with the North Valley Music School to perform two free concerts, celebrating Native American Heritage Month.

An enrolled citizen of the Blackfeet Nation, Gladstone illustrates Native American culture through a mosaic of music, lyric poetry and spoken word narrative.

“I don’t illustrate on canvas, I illustrate on charts, on musical charts and lyric poetry,” said Gladstone.

“Trying a set list that is going to take us back from songs that punctuate my history and my family’s history."

Jack Gladstone uses his unique songwriting skills to build bridges and link cultures, sharing stories passed down through generations.

“The stories and the experiences all the way back to the beginning of time and creation with my grandmothers’ allegories, the myths and legends she told as well as the interpreters that were in our family, always trying to build those bridges.”

Gladstone has been a full time performing and recording artist since 1988, with more than 160 songs in his catalogue.

“And I began my recording career in this valley, you know we’ve been all the way both to Austin Texas, Lubbock Texas and a couple times down to Nashville to do different things.”

Gladstone’s free concerts at the Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish are made possible thanks to an Artists in Schools and Community Grant from the Montana Arts Council.

North Valley Music School Director of Opportunity Jessica Shaw said sharing Gladstone’s voice with the Flathead community is a celebration for all.

“Music is a bridge builder, it tears down walls, Native American Heritage Month is a way to celebrate the contributions of our nations original inhabitants and their decedents, and Jack is a perfect example of that bridge, he’s going to just blow everyone away with his knowledge, his heart, his storytelling, poems and songs,” said Shaw.

Jack started playing guitar when he was just nine years old, his passion for sharing music and stories grows stronger through the years.

“Well, it does, and what it offers is a freshening and a reorganization of the material that I have, and also some new insights to that adventure.”

The two concerts are free and open to the public at the Christ Lutheran Church in Whitefish at 5150 River Lakes Pkwy.

The first concert is Friday, November 3, at 7 p.m.

The second concert is more youth-focused on Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.