Nate Chute Foundation partners with Whitefish schools to host suicide prevention training

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish School District is teaming up with the Nate Chute Foundation to host a suicide prevention training event on May 24, 2023, at the performing arts center in Whitefish, 127 Spokane Avenue.

The Nate Chute Foundation is a Flathead non-profit focusing on support, education and empowering the community to promote mental wellness and reduce suicide.

The free community event will teach participants how to intervene and help a loved one in crisis through QPR training, question, persuade and refer.

Attendees will learn practical skills and strategies for use in a variety of situations.

Nate Chute Foundation Executive Director Kacy Howard said now is the perfect time to brush up on training with the summer months fast approaching.

“I think doing this right now is really great to help ensure that parents and caregivers have tools to resource and to use with their kids and their adolescents and their friends and family and loved ones as we approach summer, school is such a good safe place for so many of our students, and so I think there is a push and an effort to really just make sure that the community is equipped when these kiddos don’t have that day-to-day care and contact at their school,” said Howard.

The event from runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

