New airline service coming to Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL - Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it will be the only airline offering flights between Glacier Park International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Seasonal service will begin on May 22 and operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Introductory one-way fares between will begin at $49, according to a news release.

"It’s time to say hello to Avelo! Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Kalispell residents can now say hello to affordable, convenient and reliable air travel," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy stated.

"We are excited to have airline and destination options expanding here at Glacier Park International Airport. Avelo is a welcome addition to the GPIA family. More flight options will encourage competitive fares to the L.A. basin, and we look forward to the opportunities this new partnership will provide for residents and those wanting to travel to our beautiful area," Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski noted.

Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.