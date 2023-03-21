Avelo Airlines announces nonstop service from Kalispell to Southern California

KALISPELL - A new airline carrier is coming to Kalispell’s Glacier Park International Airport starting in late May.

“Over 15,000 flights since we started in 2021 and over 2 million customers already,” said Avelo Airlines Chief Operating Officer Greg Baden.

Add Glacier Park International Airport to that growing list as Avelo Airlines will soon be offering direct flights to Southern California.

“Look I travel still on a regular basis, and I know when I pay for fares, and I think that this is an exciting value for local residents here at Kalispell,” added Baden.

Baden said Avelo is a low-cost airline and will initially be selling one-way tickets to Hollywood Burbank Airport in Los Angeles County for as low as $49.

He said it’s a less stressful airport experience compared to busy LAX.

“Old school, there’s no jetways down there, you know you get off the plane, you walk across the ramp, you walk into a nice terminal just like here and you walk curbside to get in your car and go home, it’s very smooth, fast and convenient.”

Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski said the new airline service fits a growing demand for air travel to and from southern California.

“Historically for a long time it’s been our number one market, the whole L.A. basin, and so it really makes sense to add more service there,” said Ratkowski.

The new service comes as Glacier Park International airport is in the middle of a $100 million terminal expansion project.

Ratkowski says more space should lead to more carriers down the road.

“It will be much less effort in the future to get new carriers in because we will have the capacity to be able to handle them.”

Flights will start on May 22 and will be offered twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’re confident there’s a big demand,” said Baden.

Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

