New Allegiant Air flight coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Thanks to growing passenger numbers and the $100 million expansion to the Glacier Park International Airport, Allegiant Air is adding a new route to San Diego.

The trip is twice-weekly and will run seasonally from May 28 until Aug. 16. Airport Director Rob Ratkowski says will benefit not only the travelers but also will enrich the tourism in the Flathead Valley

"We are always excited with new service and this is particularly good. And you know, San Diego is a good kind of recreation market,” Ratkowski said, “People from here like to go there and people from there like to come here Southern California is always a strong market for us.”

The airport’s expansion plan is set to begin again in March.

