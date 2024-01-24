Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

New conservation easement adds 497 acres of protected land near Creston

New Creston conservation easement
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A total of 497 acres near Creston has been permanently protected to remain farmland with some of the richest topsoil in the valley.
New Creston conservation easement
conservation Easement map
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 16:55:52-05

CRESTON — Another chunk of land has been acquired as a conservation easement in the Flathead.

A total of 497 acres near Creston is now permanently protected to remain farmland with some of the richest topsoil in the valley.

Jaquette Easement

Along with the farmland, this easement protects a mile-long stretch of Eagan Slough, which is a prime bird habitat.

The Jaquette family has owned the land since 1907 and has farmed everything from canola and potatoes to pigs on the property.

This new conservation easement is adding to the more than 13,000 acres already protected around Flathead River and the north shore of the lake.

Jaquette Easement

“So basically conservation easements are protecting everybody's quality of life here in the Flathead. So protecting things like our excellent water quality, ability to see birds and wildlife regularly and a place to have food produced on rich soils. That's important locally but also for the nation as a whole. For someone to be thinking ahead to having some of the land that is the most fertile, still available for farming,” said Flathead Land Trust Land Protection Specialist Laura Katzman.

You can visit Flathead Land Trusts website for information about other easments and more about what they do.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader