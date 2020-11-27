New downtown Kalispell business reminds community to shop local during holidays

KALISPELL — A downtown Kalispell business opened up in time for the holiday season offering the community a place to shop for gifts and more.

“The owners really love downtown Kalispell and they just wanted to bring more to it to give people more reasons to come here," said Kate Harris, a Modern Pastime Sales Associate.

Harris says that the owners wanted to open a gift store for people to come and grab holiday gift.

From clothing to wine to jewelry, Modern Pastime's options means you can find a gift even for that one family member who is difficult to buy for.

“I think this is kind of the vibe the lifestyle home some ladies fashion and kid’s stuff and she'll just go from there," said Harris.

The business may be new, but it also pays homage to its history as the building was previously home to the Pastime Bar, and with a new shopping opportunity for the community Harris says staying local during the holidays is a great way to support businesses in your town.

“I think people enjoy the experience here, it's fun to come in and get a personal gift for someone, that you saw and picked out I just think that I think the community I think downtown to Kalispell likes to support downtown Kalispell so anything we can do for local Montanans," said Harris.

Modern Pastime is also offering a sale for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

“We're just doing 25 percent off and we're going to do that on Small Business Saturday as well and we're just trying to take precautions to be as safe as we can but we know people want to enjoy the Holidays so we're just doing our part to stay safe and then have something that people can enjoy and get ready for the holidays," said Harris.