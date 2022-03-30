New Eagle Bend Golf Club clubhouse in final stage of construction

BIGFORK - In February of 2020, a devastating fire destroyed the clubhouse at Eagle Bend Golf Club in Bigfork.

Eagle Bend is a popular destination for golf lovers as golf legend Jack Nicklaus’s team designed nine of the 27 holes back in 1995.

The Eagle Bend Golf Club officially opened for the spring season on March 25 and in just weeks, they plan to open doors on their new clubhouse as well.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“Move into the building within a month to six weeks,” said Eagle Bend Director of Golf Mike Wynne.

The old clubhouse was deemed a total loss after it caught fire in February of 2020. The exact cause is still unknown.

Wynne said the new clubhouse is roughly 11,000 square feet and includes inside dining, an outdoor deck, and more.

“We will have a golf shop, will have a full-service restaurant, we will be serving dinners year-round, which is something we didn’t do in our old building, we have a more functional kitchen, a larger restaurant space, locker rooms, bag storage, everything else." - Eagle Bend Director of Golf Mike Wynne

Wynne said the original plan was to have the new clubhouse open for the start of the season, but supply and labor shortages pushed things back.

“We understand that the workers are spread thin, there’s so many building projects going on in the valley, it’s just a hot place to be right now, seems like everybody wants to be in the valley, but we’re doing the best we can,” said Wynne.

Eagle Bend member and former PGA Professional golfer Lon Hinkle lives on the course just feet away from the first tee box. He couldn’t believe his eyes when the old clubhouse caught fire.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“I was literally on the top floor deck with a wet towel, you know beating the embers away and watched the whole thing, it was really sad to watch, our clubhouse just went up in a puff of smoke and a big flame out. It was sad,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle has been keeping a close eye on construction these last two years and told MTN News golfers can’t wait to enjoy everything the new clubhouse has to offer.

“Now we’re going to have a nice restaurant right at our back door, walk over have a drink and a bite to eat and get ready to play golf and finish up a day there, just kind of a dream come true, we’re looking forward to it,” said Hinkle.

Click here to view a photo gallery of the construction of the new clubhouse.