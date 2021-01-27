New flights coming to Glacier Park Int'l Airport

KALISPELL — Travel options are expanding at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell with new flights to Minneapolis starting in May.

Sun Country Airlines will offer flights to Minneapolis twice a week running seasonally from May through October.

Glacier International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski says Sun Country Airlines gives Flathead travelers a low-cost alternative to get to the Minneapolis area.

He says flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays with Sun Country joining Alaska, Delta, United, and Allegiant Air as airline service providers out of Kalispell.

Ratkowski says the airport’s new partnership with Sun Country Airlines may lead to additional air service routes down the road

“Like I tell people this is the first step in a long dance with a new carrier and we hope to make it successful for them and if we can do that then we hope to see more service from them someday,” Ratkowski said.

Ratkowski announced last week that Glacier airport is set to resume its expansion project in March after the project was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

