New Kalispell Chamber of Commerce leader getting down to work

KALISPELL — A new Kalispell Chamber of Commerce President has officially started her new role during challenging times for businesses in the Flathead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new boss is in charge at the Chamber as Lorraine Clarno officially steps into her new role as President and CEO.

Clarno previously worked for the Chamber of Commerce in Beaverton Oregon for 21 years, before replacing outgoing Kalispell Chamber President Joe Unterreiner.

She says an ongoing priority for the chamber is making sure Kalispell businesses have the resources and guidance they need to safely operate as the COVID-19 pandemic continues for the foreseeable future.

“Really trying to simply listen right now, listen and absorb, so that I can hopefully be a resource and a change agent going forward to help things recover back to what it was,” Clarno said.

Clarno says making Kalispell a workforce destination for future generations of Montanan’s is a goal her team will work hard on for the years to come.

“Winning communities in the future are going to be those that are able to attract young professional creative talent, and so we need to take a look and inventory of what we have, what our gaps are and start working together to fill those in,” Clarno said.

Clarno added that the Chamber will soon be conducting a survey with local businesses to better understand what resources they need moving forward.

