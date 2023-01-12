New KM Ranch Road development proposal goes before Flathead County Planning Board

KALISPELL - The subdivision off KM Ranch Road between Whitefish and Kalispell that went before the Flathead County Planning Board in October went back before the board Wednesday night.

Montarise Development LLC brought a new zoning change request to the board this time around that proposed changing the current zoning of 5-acre lots to 2½ acre lots.

The developers also changed what they propose to put on the lots to include 33 single-family homes, 32 adult senior bungalows, 26 recreational cottages and hospice housing for 60 patients.

Friends for Responsible Rural Growth board member Julie Rommel told MTN News there were over 60 comments submitted in opposition to the zoning change submitted online and around 20 people spoke in opposition in person at Wednesday night's meeting.

The opposing comments were of similar concern to the last zone change proposed. Community members in the area say they are concerned about the character of the area, traffic, fire hazards, the wildland-urban interface and the water aquafer.

A new concern brought up in this meeting is the 1,300-foot buffer around the landfill in the Flathead County Growth Policy.

According to the Agency Comments in the Jan. 11 Flathead County Zoning Map Amendment Report, it is unknown if this is being addressed since this is only the zoning amendment, but Flathead County Solid Waste wanted to bring this to the board's attention. Read more about the concerns here.

The planning board has tabled the decision on this zoning change until the next meeting on Feb. 8 due to a stack of documents needing review that were submitted by Montarise at the meeting.