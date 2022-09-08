New nursing education building coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL - Logan Health in Kalispell has donated land on its hospital grounds for a new Montana State University nursing education building.

The building is part of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones made last year to the university.

The investment aims to provide funding for the construction of new, larger, state-of-the-art educational facilities on five campuses across the state.

Logan Health Chief Nursing Officer April McGauley says the new building will help to fill the projected shortfall of nurses across the state.

“Building that relationship with the nurses at the beginning of their career and helping them be successful to better serve the patient population, it’s an honor," McGauley said.

