New seasonal flights coming to Kalispell

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. - March 5, 2021

KALISPELL - New routes continue to roll into Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell as tourist season is fast approaching.

“Alaska’s a good longtime partner for us and we’re excited to welcome some new routes into our network,” said airport director. Rob Ratkowski.

Alaska Airlines has announced two additional routes from Kalispell to California.

The new routes include service to Los Angeles twice a week and San Diego three times a week starting May 20 through Labor Day weekend.

Ratkowski says airport traffic numbers show Flathead County is becoming a major destination spot for tourists across the country.

He says the airport has added seven new routes and two new airline carriers, Sun Country Airlines and Jet Blue since the beginning of 2021.

“One carrier is a big deal so, to add two and then all of those routes, I mean we’ve never seen an expansion like this,” Ratkowski observed.

Ratkowski says the airport begins construction on a $100 million expansion project later this month.

Alaska Airlines currently offers year-round service to Seattle and seasonal service to Portland out of Kalispell.

(first report: 9:41 a.m. - March 5, 2021)

“Montana, and specifically the Flathead Valley, are quickly becoming a destination of choice for many travelers and the growth we are experiencing at GPIA is evidence of that,” GPIA director Rob Ratkowski said.

“We are pleased that Alaska Airlines will open additional opportunities for visitors to see our beautiful area and for the added value for Montana travelers as well,” Ratkowski continued.

GPIA will begin a planned $100 million expansion this spring, providing additional space and amenities for travelers.