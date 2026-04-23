HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center is warning backcountry enthusiasts to use caution in northwest Montana mountains as new snowfall has created dangerous avalanche conditions.

Flathead Avalanche Center Director Blase Reardon said new spring snow is causing avalanches on wind-loaded slopes near ridgelines.

He said avalanche danger is higher at elevations above 6,000 feet, especially on steep slopes.

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New snow brings avalanche danger to northwest Montana mountains

Reardon said it is not the time to let your guard down in the backcountry.

"It's April, with this new snow, it's still winter at upper elevations, so that means carrying avalanche rescue gear, riding one at a time, and keeping an eye on each other," Reardon said.

Reardon expects avalanche danger to remain elevated through the weekend.

Updated avalanche forecasts are available here.