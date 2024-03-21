New subdivision has been proposed and will include affordable housing for the workforce

KALISPELL — A new housing development is being proposed north of Kalispell off U.S. Highway 93 with the goal of creating affordable housing for the workforce.

The Tronstad Meadow and adjacent Whitetail Crossing proposed subdivisions would place 380 single-family homes on about 110 acres.

Two longtime Flathead Valley residents are leading this project and are hoping to have houses below the median house cost, at median cost, and above median cost.

The project leaders have created an advisory group made up of first responders, teachers, nurses, and trade workers to find out what size houses they are looking for as well as what they can afford.

"We really are kind of at a crossroads as somebody that grew up here right between wanting to keep what we have and trying to find a way to provide the same opportunities to the next generation of Montanans and so that's why there's that part of me that wishes things would stay the same. I recognize that we have to help provide some of those same opportunities that we've had the privilege to enjoy," said project lead Frank Garner.

The development is still in the very early stages and since it's outside of Kalispell, it will need to be annexed inside city limits.

The proposal will go before the Kalispell City Planning Commission on April 9th and public comment will begin on the project.

