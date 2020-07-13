Nighttime road construction set for downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — Some of Kalispell’s busiest roads are going to be seeing some improvements this summer.

The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to begin construction on the Kalispell Concrete Rehab project at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

Crews will complete 1.6 miles of concrete preservation on Main Street, between Second Street and Washington Street, and on Idaho Street between Meridian Road and Seventh Avenue.

“We are working at night to allow for easier commutes during the day as these downtown roads can get quite busy,” MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, John Schmidt, said.

Crews are expected to finish construction by late-October. The majority of work will take place Sunday night through Thursday morning between the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, directional signage, signals and lower speed limits during this time.

While business accesses will remain open, delays can be expected in the evening for drivers entering or exiting.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are encouraged to utilize sidewalks or use an alternate route.

Weekly email and text updates on this project are available to all who sign up. To subscribe, email Amy at amy@bigskypublicrelations.com or text KALISPELLROADS to 41411.

For questions, contact the project hotline at 406-207-4484 Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. More information on the project can also be here.