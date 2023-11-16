Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Non-profit helping to create jobs in Missoula

Missoula Works Sewing Ventures is a non-profit that creates job opportunities for marginalized people in the community.
Missoula Sewing
Posted at 9:53 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:44:20-05

MISSOULA — Missoula Works Sewing Ventures is a non-profit that creates job opportunities for marginalized people in the community.

Organizers say it’s a chance for job seekers who are 55 and over, parents needing a flexible schedule, and employees who have physical limitations to be able to work.

Employees create different kinds of bags and packs using repurposed materials.

All of the money from the sale of a product will be returned to Missoula Works programming and help create more jobs in our community.

Missoula Works Sewing Ventures currently has nine employees, but starting on November 27, 2023, they’re planning to expand their team of part-time and full-time workers

The non-profit will also soon be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.