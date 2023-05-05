North Fork Road, Polebridge to see summer roadwork as controversial paving of the North Fork looms

NORTH FORK - The summer means tourist season in Glacier National Park, as well as road construction time.

That's especially true for North Fork Road, which leads into the Polebridge and Camas entrances of the park.

Crews are planning to replace the culverts and improve the road's surface.



This means the North Fork Road will be closed five miles south of the Canadian border from Aug. 6, 2023, until October.

On top of that, the road between Polebridge and the Polebridge Ranger Station will also be paved this summer.

Drivers in the area should be prepared for up to a 30-minute delay.

This is all being done while a decision is being made on whether or not to pave North Fork Road.

Because the decision is controversial, MTN News is looking into the issues and will bring you the details when they're available.