North Valley Food Bank asking community for donations

WHITEFISH — It's the season of giving and the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is looking to your generosity to help fill their holiday meal boxes.

Director Jessy Lee says that since they serviced over 400 families during Thanksgiving, she expects even more need for food items in their next round of boxes.

While the food bank has enough turkeys for the boxes, they would like to give families the option of "turkey and fixings" or "hams and yams."

Lee says that anything the community can donate for a holiday dinner table will be greatly appreciated.

"Hams and yams of any size, fresh from the grocery store we would love to receive, as well as sides such as canned corn, crescent rolls, stuffing, fresh potatoes, and butter. Really kind of anything you would think of on a Christmas dinner table," said Lee.

Lee adds the pantry is in need of items such as flour, sugar, baking soda, garlic powder and other bulk spices. You can also donate money here.

