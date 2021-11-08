North Valley Food Bank seeking Thanksgiving food donations

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Food Bank is looking for help in getting free turkey dinners for people in need.

Food bank officials say they expect many community members will struggle to put food on the table, in part due to rising fuel prices and winter on the horizon.

The North Valley Food Bank saw its highest number of customers ever last week -- serving 290 households in one week — according to a news release.

“Normally, we buy Thanksgiving food in bulk but this year we are scrambling to find certain food items, like turkeys, cranberry sauce, and stuffing,” stated Director of Operations Lauren Jarrold, who says supply-chain issues are partly to blame.

The food bank is looking for donations of fresh and frozen turkeys, turkey breasts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned green beans, brown sugar, sugar, flour, holiday spices, salt and pepper, pie filling, boxed pie crust, gravy mix, dehydrated potatoes, canned yams, fresh potatoes and yams, butter and other Thanksgiving favorites. Turkeys are especially needed.

Non-perishable items such as boxed and canned goods may be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while perishable foods should be dropped off the week before Thanksgiving.

Volunteers are also needed to help prepare the holiday meals for distribution. People can sign up online here or by contacting the food bank via email or by calling (406) 862-5863. The North Valley Food Bank is located at 251 Flathead Avenue in Whitefish.