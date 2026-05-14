North Valley Food Bank's food drive supports childhood food security

WHITEFISH — When school lets out for summer, many children in Montana lose access to the consistent meals they receive during the school year.

North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is asking community members to donate kid-friendly meals and snacks so they can fill their free grocery store shelves before school is out.

Without school meals, the gap in access to nutritious food widens, placing additional strain on households already navigating rising costs.

To combat the increase in food insecurity, North Valley Food Bank’s annual FEED KIDS food drive will run throughout May.

WATCH BELOW TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FEED KIDS FOOD DRIVE:

North Valley Food Bank's food drive combats childhood food insecurity

Items like applesauce cups, macaroni & cheese, tuna packets, nuts, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, peanut butter, jelly, fruit cups, popcorn, fruit snacks, soups, goldfish, trail mix, granola bars, meat sticks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, and children’s vitamins can be dropped off directly at the food bank and participating grocery stores in Whitefish.

Donation stations include: Safeway, Markus, Community Market, Third Street Market, Whitefish High School, Whitefish Middle School, The Skola, Whitefish Christian Academy, Children's House Montessori School, St. Charles Catholic Church, Whitefish First Presbyterian Church, United Methodist Church, and at North Valley Food Bank, 251 Flathead Avenue.

Families can pick out food and hygiene items for their children during the food bank’s free grocery store hours.