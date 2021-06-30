North Valley Hospital to become Logan Health Whitefish

WHITEFISH — North Valley Hospital will soon have a new name after the Board of Directors voted to approve the name change to Logan Health Whitefish.

"The current affiliation between the two organizations will shift to a fully integrated model where the hospital becomes a member of the Logan Health family,” a news release states.

“This is the natural next step in what has been a beneficial relationship between the two organizations for over five years,” said North Valley Hospital Board of Directors Chair Dr. Mirna Bowden.

“By fully integrating with Logan Health we will better position the organization for success in the future through advanced IT platforms and the benefits of economies of scale," she continued.

North Valley Hospital and Logan Health (then Kalispell Regional Healthcare) first announced an intent to discuss an affiliation in 2015.

“Operationally, the two organizations have aligned many practices, protocols and patient care initiatives, which were most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said North Valley Hospital CEO Kevin Abel.

The transition of the brand is expected to begin in the coming months.

