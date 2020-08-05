Northwest Montana Fair carnival canceled

KALISPELL — There won't be a carnival at this year's Northwest Montana Fair in Kalispell.

Flathead County Fairgrounds manager Mark Campbell told MTN News that North Star Amusements -- which typically puts on the carnival -- will not participate in the fair.

North Star Amusements usually puts on over 20 events, but this year because of COVID-19 they’ve only had three.

Therefore the fair will not have a carnival this year.

Campbell told MTN News they are actively looking for something to replace the carnival.

It was announced last month that the annual Northwest Montana Fair parade in Kalispell had been called off due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Northwest Montana Fair Commissioners voted on July 10 to proceed with the fair and rodeo which is set for Aug. 19 to Aug. 23.

However, COVID-19 has prompted organizers to make some changes to this summer's fair.