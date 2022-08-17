Northwest Montana Fair returns to Kalispell

KALISPELL - The quintessential end of summer fair festivities has come to Kalispell.

The Northwest Montana Fair is at the Kalispell Fairgrounds through Aug. 21. The fair is kicking off with a sold-out Lee Brice concert.

Another special attraction this weekend is a bird show where birds of all types, including condors and eagles, will fly free and put on a show for spectators.

There will be food, rides, games, vendors, 4-H shows, and plenty of fun for all ages.

The fair staff is just as excited as attendees for the weekend of fair festivities.

"I love watching all people that come out and come to the fair. It's the smiles on the faces. It's the kids that are having fun. It's the families that are having good family time. I absolutely love that," said Sam Nunnally, Flathead County Fairgrounds Manager.

