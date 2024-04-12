Northwest Montana History Museum celebrating 25th anniversary with a time capsule

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana History Museum in Kalispell is celebrating some big milestones on Friday.

The museum is honoring the 130-year anniversary of the Central School Building — which is Kalispell’s oldest public building — and 25 years of the museum.

The museum will put together a time capsule that will be stored within it, not buried like typical time capsules, for fear it will be lost.

The museum is looking for the public's help to fill the time capsule.

They are looking for one-page essays on “what it is like to be you” in 2024.

Essays can be turned in at the museum until May 1, 2024, when the capsule will be sealed.

The capsule will not be opened until May 1st, 2049.

More about the Northwest Montana History Museum can be found at https://www.nwmthistory.org/.