Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair returns to Kalispell

KALISPELL — The largest job fair in northwest Montana returns to Kalispell on Thursday with more than 110 employers expected in attendance.

The Northwest Montana Job and Opportunity Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center.

This year’s event will be split into blocks with high schools bringing in students for career exploration from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Veterans and retirees looking to re-engage in the workforce will be welcomed between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The job fair will then be open to the general public from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Workforce and Special Initiatives Director Jenn Cronk expects more than 1,000 people to attend.

She said employers will be flexible with potential schedules for anyone looking for employment.

“So many different types of schedules available for folks, I really do feel that there is a position and a schedule out there for just about everyone who’s looking for something like that,” added Cronk.

Those seeking employment at the job fair are encouraged to bring an updated resume.

