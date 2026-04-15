Northwest Montana job fair returns to Kalispell

KALISPELL — The largest job fair in northwest Montana returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Thursday, April 16.

More than 100 employers will be on hand looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The job fair will take place at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Trade Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

NW MT JOB FAIR PREVIEW PKG 041526

Job Service Kalispell manager Laura Gardner said job seekers should come prepared with resumes, cover letters and references, as some businesses may hire on the spot.

"We have retail, we have hospitality, we have construction, we have government, professional, education, childcare, banks, we have a number of banks coming, there's something there for everybody, so we just encourage anybody that’s looking for a job," Gardner said.

More information on the job fair is available here.