Northwest Montana ski areas prepare for incoming bitter cold

KALISPELL — Subzero temperatures will be moving in this weekend, prompting local ski areas to gear up to handle this brutal weather.

Whitefish Mountain Resort’s operations team is monitoring the conditions, and with guest safety in mind, will decide which terrain if any can open on a day-by-day basis.

Weekends are the busiest days for ski areas and they will try to accommodate guests if they can.

During past cold snaps, lower elevation terrain has been open, but that will be dependent on what this storm brings.

People who decide to hit the slopes in the very cold conditions should be prepared by dressing in layers and covering all exposed skin to avoid frostbite.

The latest snow report can be found at https://skiwhitefish.com/ beginning at 7 a.m.

Those who don’t want to brave the cold can head to the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area for music, food and spirits on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 5 pm.

While Blacktail isn’t open for skiing yet, people can still go enjoy the views this weekend from the warm lodge.