Northwest Montana United Way seeking donations for COVID-19 Relief Fund

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana United Way is looking for has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund at Glacier Bank .

Donations are being requested for the fund which will emergency help to people in Flathead, Glacier, Lake, Lincoln, and Sanders counties

The donations, which are tax deductible, are being accepted both online and by mail.



Mail - Northwest Montana United Way, P.O. Box 7217, Kalispell, MT 59904 (COVID-19 in memo line),

Online - At www.unitedwaycares.org/give Select Basic Needs, select your gift amount and add COVID-19 in the memo line.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund will focus on the following unmet needs:



Food & Food supplies

Prescription and medical supplies

Mortgage or rent payments

Utility payments

Other items determined eligible by the Unmet Needs Committee.

The committee, chaired by Northwest Montana United Way Executive Director Roxanna Parker, will establish an Unmet Needs Committee to assist with application review & distribution of funds. The committee will determine the specific requirements and the process for providing payments from the fund.