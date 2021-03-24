NW MT United Way asking for community support to reach fundraising goal

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana United Way in Kalispell is asking for community support to reach a matching grant fundraising goal that expires at the end of the month.

Northwest Montana United Way Executive Director Roxanna Parker says the campaign is $80,000 short of the $300,000 matching grant.

Parker says the matching grant is part of the “Gateway to Miracles Campaign” aimed at paying off the mortgage for the Gateway Community Center as well as funding for building improvements.

The United Way uses the Gateway Community Center as a non-profit hub hosting more than 20 agencies.

Parkers says funds raised will go toward adding more resources for non-profits in the community center, which serves more than 1,700 residents on a monthly basis.

“It’s been going very well, we’ve seen a lot more donations and activity over the last several weeks and really this matching grant is an opportunity to double your donation, so it’s a great time to donate and it really does help the entire community,” said Parker.

Those who would like to donate can do so online at savethegateway.org

