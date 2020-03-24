UPDATE: Details emerging in Bigfork "officer involved shooting" incident

BIGFORK — UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. - March 24, 2020

BIGFORK - We are learning more information about an early Tuesday “officer involved shooting” in Bigfork.

The incident began shortly before 7 a.m. when a man near Glacier Park International Airport reported that his pickup truck has been stolen.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement spotted the vehicle in the Evergreen area and a high-speed chase ensued.

The pursuit ended on Grand Avenue in Bigfork with an exchange of gunfire, but the exact details of what transpired are not being released at this time.

A woman was arrested and taken to the Flathead County jail. No injuries have been reported and Sheriff Heino says there is no danger to the public.

Law enforcement officers from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Kalispell Police Department were involved in the incident.

A section of Grand Avenue in Bigfork was shut down as part of the investigation into the incident.

- information from Maren Siu included in this report

(first report: 8:42 a.m. - March 24, 2020)

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of what is being described as an "officer involved shooting" in Bigfork.

The incident is taking place on Grand Avenue in Bigfork and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to a social media post.

A section of Grand Avenue is currently blocked off and people are asked to avoid the area as there is currently an active investigation taking place.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.